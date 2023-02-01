Starr Co. Sheriff Addresses Budget Concerns

RIO GRANDE CITY – A Starr County official expressed safety concerns due to new budgets cuts.

On Thursday, we reported deputies would no longer work security at the courthouse.

Starr County Sheriff Rene Fuentes issued a lengthy statement Friday to the community. He said his office took a cut of about $400,000, including $100,000 in fuel.

Although there are still bailiffs who patrol individual courtrooms, Fuentes said commissioners cut 11 positions, which include courthouse security.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS spoke to commissioners Eloy Garza about the matter. He said he’s in favor of Starr County’s budget changes.

He thinks the sheriff had enough resources to do his job.

Garza claims residents need not to worry, as Border Patrol, the Department of Public Safety and constables offer sufficient support for their deputies.

He went on to say the county will have two security guards at the courthouse and one at the annex building by Oct. 23.

