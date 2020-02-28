Starr County authorities investigating attempted murder-suicide

LA GRULLA – Authorities in Starr County are investigating an attempted murder-suicide.

Police responded to a domestic call at a residence on Camelia Street, near FM 2360 at approximately 3:11 a.m. Wednesday.

Upon arrival, the caller said a shooting had occurred and discovered a woman with multiple gunshot wounds, according to La Grulla police. She was transported to the hospital.

A man in the home barricaded himself in a bedroom and shot himself. He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS is told the woman is in critical condition. Officials did not release their identities.

La Grulla police continue to investigate this case with the assistance of the Starr County Sheriff's Office.