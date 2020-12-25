x

Starr County COVID-19 cases up by 700% since Halloween

Starr County health officials reported a 700% increase in COVID-19 cases since Halloween. 

"In the last four days we had 178 people that tested positive," Starr County Health Authority Dr. Antonio Falcon said. "It's a very sad number to report." 

The spike in cases comes as the county prepares for the arrival of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine. 

"I sound like a broken record," Starr County Judge Eloy Vera said. "But I cannot overemphasize how important it is we don't socialize over the holidays." 

