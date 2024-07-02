x

Starr County man recovering after being struck by stray bullet

By: KRGV Digital

Authorities in Starr County released new details in a Thursday shooting that hospitalized an 80-year-old man.

The unidentified victim remains in stable condition at a McAllen medical facility after a projectile from a high caliber rifle was removed from him, the Starr County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

On Thursday, the agency reported the bullet the victim was shot with may have come from a reported gun battle in Mexico. On Friday, the sheriff’s office said the shooting incident occurred in Fronton, a community by the Rio Grande west of Roma.

The man was struck while he was in bed.

