Starr County man recovering after being struck by stray bullet
Related Story
Authorities in Starr County released new details in a Thursday shooting that hospitalized an 80-year-old man.
The unidentified victim remains in stable condition at a McAllen medical facility after a projectile from a high caliber rifle was removed from him, the Starr County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.
On Thursday, the agency reported the bullet the victim was shot with may have come from a reported gun battle in Mexico. On Friday, the sheriff’s office said the shooting incident occurred in Fronton, a community by the Rio Grande west of Roma.
The man was struck while he was in bed.
RELATED: Starr County man injured from stray bullet possibly from gun battle in Mexico, Sheriff's Office says
News
Authorities in Starr County released new details in a Thursday shooting that hospitalized an 80-year-old man. The unidentified victim... More >>
News Video
-
Tuesday, July 2, 2024: Sunny and hot, temps in the 90s
-
Brownsville police launching new program to help dispatchers know someone's medical history
-
Gators on South Padre Island relocating amidst potential Gulf activity
-
Valley law enforcement working to be extra vigilant for Fourth of July
-
Valley officials inform residents of No Refusal weekend
Sports Video
-
Premier Volleyball earns bid to USA Volleyball Nationals
-
Former Nikki Rowe QB now 7on7 Head Coach
-
Mother reacts to Shaine Casas making the U.S. Olympic team
-
Valley Evolution Volleyball Club Headed to Nationals in Las Vegas
-
Roque Cortinas returns to Rio Grande City as head softball coach