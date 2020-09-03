x

Starr County officials to look out for large gatherings ahead of Labor Day weekend

A warning ahead of Labor Day in Starr County.

Dr. Antonio Falcon, the county’s health authority, says he'll be on the lookout for large gatherings.

The county health authority and other medical professionals in Starr County say the situation has gotten a lot better.

Starr County is now reporting on average 25 cases per day, much lower than before.

But doctors are concerned that people could attend gatherings this weekend, leading to a future spike in cases.

