Starr County requesting another 4-week delay of in-person learning

Starr County officials had a press conference about COVID-19 and schools reopening on Thursday.

Starr County Judge Eloy Vera said he has been working with school districts in Starr County, so that they may request an additional four week delay with the TEA to start in-person learning.

Vera also added that his is concerned about sports reopening up at school districts amid pandemic.

3 weeks ago Friday, October 02 2020 Oct 2, 2020 Friday, October 02, 2020 10:01:00 AM CDT October 02, 2020
