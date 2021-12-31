Starr County runs out of antibody treatment sotrovimab

The antibody treatment sotrovimab, which has been deemed effective against the omicron variant, is not currently available in Starr County, according to county judge Eloy Vera.

Vera said he expects it to become available in the near future.

"That is the word that I've received--that it is not available right now over here," Vera said. "However, we do expect it to become available in the very near future, but right now we don't have it."

There are currently no confirmed cases of the omicron variant in the Valley, according to Texas DSHS Regional Medical Director Dr. Emilie Prot.

Infusion centers in five large Texas cities have run out of the drug as omicron cases surge across the state. The state says it expects the next shipment to arrive from the federal government in January.

