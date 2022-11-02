Starr County Sheriff Investigator out on bond, accused of driving while intoxicated, police say
A Starr County Sheriff’s Office investigator is facing charges.
Jose David Saenz is accused of driving while intoxicated.
Palmview police say Saenz failed a breathalyzer test after they stopped him for speeding early Sunday morning.
Saenz was off-duty at the time of the arrest. He is out on bond.
