Starr County Sheriff Investigator out on bond, accused of driving while intoxicated, police say

A Starr County Sheriff’s Office investigator is facing charges.

Jose David Saenz is accused of driving while intoxicated.

Palmview police say Saenz failed a breathalyzer test after they stopped him for speeding early Sunday morning.

Saenz was off-duty at the time of the arrest. He is out on bond.

