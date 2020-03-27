Starr County stay-at-home order tailored for residents, farmers
RIO GRANDE CITY – While a stay-at-home order is in effect in Starr County, Judge Eloy Vera wants reassure residents there is no confirmed case of the coronavirus. He said it was a proactive decision.
Vera said the restrictions and exemptions are similar to other shelter-in-place orders in the Rio Grande Valley, except that farm workers can work on their crops and with their cattle.
“Life continues. Life doesn’t stop because we have a crisis,” said Vera.
As of 6 p.m. Wednesday, 23 people have been tested in the county and all returned with negative results.
Watch the video above for the full report.
