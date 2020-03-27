x

Starr County stay-at-home order tailored for residents, farmers

Related Story

RIO GRANDE CITY – While a stay-at-home order is in effect in Starr County, Judge Eloy Vera wants reassure residents there is no confirmed case of the coronavirus. He said it was a proactive decision.

Vera said the restrictions and exemptions are similar to other shelter-in-place orders in the Rio Grande Valley, except that farm workers can work on their crops and with their cattle.

“Life continues. Life doesn’t stop because we have a crisis,” said Vera.

As of 6 p.m. Wednesday, 23 people have been tested in the county and all returned with negative results.

Watch the video above for the full report.

News
Starr County stay-at-home order tailored for residents,...
Starr County stay-at-home order tailored for residents, farmers
RIO GRANDE CITY – While a stay-at-home order is in effect in Starr County , Judge Eloy Vera wants reassure... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, March 25 2020 Mar 25, 2020 Wednesday, March 25, 2020 4:48:00 PM CDT March 25, 2020
Radar
7 Days