Starr County Teen on a Mission to Save Planet

STARR COUNTY - At 13-years-old, Alma Ruby Pena is realizing just how much trash does not end up in the recycle bin. With no recycling center in her area, the teen is spearheading an effort to get recyclable items where they need to go.
4 years ago Sunday, February 02 2020 Feb 2, 2020 Sunday, February 02, 2020 10:07:00 PM CST February 02, 2020
