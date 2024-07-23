Starr County Teen on a Mission to Save Planet
STARR COUNTY - At 13-years-old, Alma Ruby Pena is realizing just how much trash does not end up in the recycle bin. With no recycling center in her area, the teen is spearheading an effort to get recyclable items where they need to go.
Watch the video above for the full report.
