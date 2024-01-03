StartUp Texas pitch summit helps small businesses launch in Brownsville

If you're ready to start a business, the Brownsville Community Improvement Corporation is offering you a chance to make your pitch to industry experts.

BCIC is now accepting applications for their third annual Startup Texas Pitch Summit. The event will be the first in-person summit since it began in March 2020.

If you’re interested, you will be able to participate and pitch your product or service to industry experts, venture capitalists, and high-profile journalists.

The winner will get $25,000 in startup financing and mentorship and support from BCIC. The director of business development Nathan Burkhart says BCIC would like to offer that opportunity for businesses that have a hard time starting because they don’t have access to capital.

"We wanted to address that capital attainment and also kind of highlight and give some exposure to the entrepreneurial ecosystem we have here,” Burkhart said.

Applications will close on May 13 and the live in-person pitch is expected to happen on June 1.

For more information, visit https://www.startuptexas.com/