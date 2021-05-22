State Agency Orders Temporary Closure of Gulf Shrimp Season

PORT OF BROWNSVILLE – The Gulf shrimp season is set to close temporarily this summer.

According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, the move will allow younger shrimp to migrate to the Gulf.

The closing is based on samples collected in April by the Coastal Fisheries Division of the TPWD. They added the closure will allow the shrimp to grow.

The Gulf shrimp season closes once a year for about 60 days.

The season is expected to reopen mid-July.