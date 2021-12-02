State agency planning for border wall in Starr County

The state is moving ahead with plans for a border wall and has selected a spot in Starr County for the starting point.

The Texas General Land Office announced Monday the signing of a lease agreement between GLO and the Texas Department of Public Safety authorizing the construction of border wall along a farm tract in Starr County.

GLO Commissioner George P. Bush, who's campaigning for office next year, signed the agreement to get the plan started.

"It's an area that coyotes and smugglers have taken advantage of, that have profited from,” Bush said. “And so DPS, along with Texas Facilities Commission, after their exhaustive search, determined this location to be the most sensitive area."

Bush pointed to a new migrant caravan heading towards the border, saying the area has proven to show high illegal traffic.

"We set up a variety of deer camera blinds that have captured the amount of migrant traffic that we've seen and it's in excess of several thousand migrants just this calendar year alone," Bush said.

The idea now for what he calls a "temporary fence" with the hope of making it more permanent in the future.

The GLO is leasing out the area to DPS for this to start, and officials will start handling bids for the price and design.

There’s still no price tag and no design for what, exactly, the border wall will look like. Bush says that the Texas Facilities Commission will be in charge of designing and setting a price.

The state has set aside about $2 billion for border security.