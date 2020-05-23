State disinfection, testing teams to educate Valley nursing home employees as COVID-19 deaths climb

Coronavirus-related deaths make up 81% of the deaths in Cameron County, which are 26 of the total 32 currently reported.

The majority are from Windsor Atrium in Harlingen that has had 16 residents die due to COVID-19. At Veranda Nursing Home in Harlingen, officials have reported 10 deaths. The latest nursing home, Spanish Meadows in Brownsville, reports no deaths, but 14 infections.

Gov. Greg Abbott ordered nursing home facilities to activate disinfection and testing teams in coordination with the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, Texas Military Department and the state emergency medical task force.

The governor’s plan is to have local resources physically perform the detail.

