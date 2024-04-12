State investigating strange smell near Mission neighborhood
The state is now investigating the strange smell that was coming from a former quarry site in Mission
Residents living downwind from a property off of Abram and Western roads say it's been an ongoing problem.
The property is an old gravel pit. Officials with Hidalgo County Precinct 3 said it also used to be an old garbage dump.
The state's Attorney General's Office will now be looking into the matter. Channel 5 News has reached out to the office for more information, but have yet to receive any comment.
