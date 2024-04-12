x

State investigating strange smell near Mission neighborhood

The state is now investigating the strange smell that was coming from a former quarry site in Mission

Residents living downwind from a property off of Abram and Western roads say it's been an ongoing problem.

The property is an old gravel pit. Officials with Hidalgo County Precinct 3 said it also used to be an old garbage dump.

The state's Attorney General's Office will now be looking into the matter. Channel 5 News has reached out to the office for more information, but have yet to receive any comment.

2 days ago Wednesday, April 10 2024 Apr 10, 2024 Wednesday, April 10, 2024 9:47:00 AM CDT April 10, 2024
