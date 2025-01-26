State lawmakers concerned over water issues in the Valley

The water issues in the Rio Grande Valley are getting the attention of state lawmakers.

Cameron County Irrigation District #2 General Manager Craig Harmon says he met with the head of the state Senate Committee on Water, Agriculture and Rural Affairs last week.

Irrigation district leaders are asking lawmakers to create more efficient ways of delivering water to customers.

"They're looking at building a network for water, so to take water from where we have water and put it where it isn't," Harmon said. "Or if you even want to think about it, how we get gas around crude oil, whatever pipelines that are associated with that."

Harmon also plans on meeting with State Representative Janie Lopez out of Brownsville. He says he'd like to see more state funds go towards updating older irrigation canals to prevent water loss.

