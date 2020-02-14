x

State legislation allowing oyster farming peaking the interest of Valley entrepreneurs

NEAR PORT ISABEL – A different type of farming could soon be coming to the Rio Grande Valley. State lawmakers making a change by adding new rules to allow oyster farms.

Oyster beds could become more common in the Laguna Madre after new legislation by the state, which will take effect Aug. 31.

Bahia Grande at the Jaime Zapata Memorial Boat Ramp is one of the few places in the Valley with naturally occurring oyster beds.

The benefit of having a wild bed will help bring in other species to the Laguna Madre.

