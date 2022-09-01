State preparing power grid for next winter storm

With winter less than three weeks away, some natural gas producers in the state are facing stricter rules.

State authorities consider some of them critical to making sure the state doesn’t go through another situation like the February freeze.

As of this week, the Texas Railroad Commission moved to implement Senate Bill 3, which requires some parts of the power grid to be "weatherized" and to withstand any future storms.

Despite promises by some elected officials, a local energy expert believes the Texas power grid still might not be prepared to handle another severe winter freeze.

It is believed that the weatherization process for energy plants will be completed sometime during winter.

Watch the video above for the full story.