State Rep. Alex Dominguez weighs in on Democrats’ plan to stop GOP voting bill

As Texas House Democrats make their way from Austin to Washington DC to revolt against GOP election laws, State Rep. Alex Dominguez (D-Brownsville) weighs in on the walkout and what more they hope to accomplish.

Dominguez said at least 40 house democrats bought one-way tickets out of Texas and are not ready to take no for an answer.

RELATED: Texas Democrats leave state to try to stop GOP voting bill

“Nobody takes this lightly,” Dominguez said. “We are all away from our families, from our friends, from our jobs. We’re doing this because it’s the right thing to do to preserve voting rights in Texas.”

The state rep. said the walkout was their last resort option, adding that Democrats tried to negotiate with Republican leaders last weekend.

Logan Davidson, legislative director for Rep. Dominguez, said the plan is to “lobby members of Congress to pass HR1, and HR4 to protect and preserve the right to vote in the U.S.”