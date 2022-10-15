State Seeks to Investigate Possible Voting Fraud in the Valley
WESLACO – A state agency is looking into opening an investigation into a possible election crime in the Rio Grande Valley.
A United State Postal Service worker came forward confidentially after observing a large number of mail-in ballots correspondence in one deposit box.
The Texas Secretary of State’s Office is asking the postal worker to formally submit a complaint so they could start an investigation.
