State Seeks to Investigate Possible Voting Fraud in the Valley

WESLACO – A state agency is looking into opening an investigation into a possible election crime in the Rio Grande Valley.

A United State Postal Service worker came forward confidentially after observing a large number of mail-in ballots correspondence in one deposit box.

The Texas Secretary of State’s Office is asking the postal worker to formally submit a complaint so they could start an investigation.

