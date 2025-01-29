State troops arrive in the Valley after Abbott announces border reinforcements

Hundreds of soldiers were seen outside the state National Guard office in Weslaco Monday.

Members of that group arrived at a private tarmac at the McAllen International Airport.

The arrival of the troops comes after Gov. Greg Abbott announced he’s sending more than 400 soldiers from Houston and Fort Worth to the U.S.-Mexico border. According to the Texas Tribune, the guardsmen will collaborate with Border Patrol agents "to stop illegal immigrants from entering our country and to enforce immigration laws."

The state reinforcements were announced as Border Patrol deports dozens of migrants in the Rio Grande Valley.

The group of soldiers will be assigned to Border Patrol stations within the RGV sector.

"They will not be patrolling or doing any type of enforcement activities, our border patrol agents will continue to patrol our borders as we normally do," Christina Smallwood, the public affairs officer for the Rio Grande Valley Sector of the Border Patrol headquarters said.

Officials have not said how long the soldiers will stay in the Valley.

