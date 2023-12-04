STC professor highlights authors who educate about cultural oppression

Toni Morrison, Tayari Jones, Ernest Gaines are just some authors on booklists online. South Texas College lecturer Patrick Garcia spoke over why listening to more black voices through literature is important.

Garcia is the first to admit he can’t speak to the black experience, but he knows firsthand the power of literature which gives the ability for people to better understand each other.

Some books he recommends include “Assata”, “Ain’t I a Woman?”, “Blood in My Eye”, “Women, Race and Class” and “Freedom is a Constant Struggle”.

Garcia advises to listen. Reading a book — while informative — will never give the entire picture.

Watch the video above for the full story.