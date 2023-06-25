STC sanitizing entire facility during spring break extension, classes to resume online

MCALLEN – South Texas College is extending its spring break as well, along with the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley and Texas State Technical College, due to the coronavirus.

The college says current in-class instruction will most likely resume online after the break, March 30.

Custodial staff is now working with a high capacity, high speed bleach sanitizer in every classroom, office and restroom.

The biggest hurdle, according to Vice President of Academic Affairs Anahid Petrosian, is making sure faculty know how to conduct classes online.

