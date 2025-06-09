STHS Children's hospital in Edinburg to host Safe Summer Expo

Pediatric ER visits are expected to rise between now and August.

The CDC says a quarter of all ER check ins happen during this time.

Doctors at South Texas Health Systems Children's in Edinburg want parents to be ready for anything. They say broken bones are common injuries and offer advice on what to do at home.

"If you want to splint it, splint it with a kind of hard device like a board," STHS Children's MD Santos Cantu said.

STHS Children's will host a Safe Summer Expo for parents on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the main parking lot.

