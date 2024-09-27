STHS McAllen kicks off Breast Cancer Awareness Month with Think Pink Parade

One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime, according to the American Cancer Society.

That's why it's so important for women everywhere to get screened and get a mammogram.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and South Texas Health Systems in McAllen is kicking off the month with a Think Pink Parade.

STHS System Director of Marketing and Public Relations Tom Castaneda speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza to give more details on the parade and the low-cost screenings STHS will be having in October.

The Think Pink Parade is scheduled for Saturday at the South Texas Health System in McAllen beginning at 8 a.m.