STHS offering cardiac screenings

By: Dina Herrera Garza

Heart disease is the deadliest disease in America for men and women. South Texas Health System is offering low-cost screenings throughout the month of February to help fight heart disease.

Non-invasive cardiac screenings are being offered for $49. For more details, call 956-388-2190 or visit STHS’ website. 

1 day ago Wednesday, February 04 2026 Feb 4, 2026 Wednesday, February 04, 2026 5:27:00 PM CST February 04, 2026
