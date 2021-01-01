Still no doses of COVID-19 vaccine in Willacy County as infections rise

Willacy County hasn't received a single dose of the coronavirus vaccine and the recent holidays have produced the expected surge in positive cases in the area.

"We went from an average of three— four cases a day," Willacy County Emergency Management Coordinator Frank Torres said. "Now we're averaging 14-16 cases a day."

There aren't any hospitals in Willacy, meaning anyone who needs to be transported needs to be driven to Harlingen.

"We are picking up a lot more COVID related patients with breathing problems breather," Torres said. "And on top of that, it's flu season."

