Storm floods Harlingen streets, forces businesses downtown to close
Heavy rainfall caused parts of Harlingen to flood on Wednesday. While most of the water was gone by the evening, some areas experienced severe flooding.
The storm forced several businesses in Harlingen’s downtown district to close for the day.
- Photos show flooding as Flash Flood Warning issued in parts of Rio Grande Valley
- AEP: Thousands without power in Palmview and Mission
