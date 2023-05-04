Storm-related power loss prompts several school closures

Students from at least six school districts received a three-day weekend after storms blew through the Rio Grande Valley over the weekend.

La Joya ISD and Mission CISD announced that classes will also be cancelled on Tuesday, extending their school closure. Mission CISD said the district was still trying to restore internet and A/C at several campuses.

Both districts expect to resume classes on Wednesday.

Families are still cleaning up the aftermath of the storm as they get ready for a new week.

LBJ Middle School in Pharr still handed out meals even though classes were cancelled for Monday. The school was offering curbside pickup for students and their families.

Staff at PSJA campuses and other school districts needed time to pick up debris and check the grounds for safety, and power was still spotty.

PSJA, Sharyland, Hidalgo, McAllen and Mission school districts say they plan to resume classes on Tuesday.

