Street in Olmito renamed after WWII veteran
A street in Olmito was renamed after a veteran who received three Purple Hearts.
Sgt. Francisco P. Rivera served during World War II and was honored at a Wednesday ceremony attended by Sen. Eddie Lucio Jr.
Rivera’s son. Jimmy Rivera, called his father a disciplinarian.
“He raised 13 children and we never were hungry. He was a hardworking man," Jimmy Rivera said.
Rivera returned to Cameron County after the war and worked with the sheriff’s department.
