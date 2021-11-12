x

Street in Olmito renamed after WWII veteran

A street in Olmito was renamed after a veteran who received three Purple Hearts.

Sgt. Francisco P. Rivera served during World War II and was honored at a Wednesday ceremony attended by Sen. Eddie Lucio Jr.

Rivera’s son. Jimmy Rivera, called his father a disciplinarian.

“He raised 13 children and we never were hungry. He was a hardworking man," Jimmy Rivera said.

Rivera returned to Cameron County after the war and worked with the sheriff’s department.

