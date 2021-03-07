Strong Odor Following Fire in Mission Concerning Homeowners
MISSION – A strong odor still lingers after a Mission demolition company's pit caught fire in July.
Homeowner Velma Garza who lives in the area is also keeping track of the smell.
Garza says a fire broke out in July at the caliche pit a feet away from her home.
CHANNEL 5 NEWS spoke to the Hidalgo County Fire Marshal’s Office Investigator John Franz.
Franz explains TCEQ is the lead agency working on this investigation.
