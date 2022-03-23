Strong winds tear roof off home in Pharr

From election signs to power poles and even trees, the strong winds wreaked havoc across the Valley on Monday.

The strong winds caused one family in the city of Pharr to leave their home after the high wind gusts tore off their roof.

Reymundo Pena and his family say they've spent the day outside in their car, unsure of what will happen next, now that it isn't safe inside their home.

"It's kind of a disaster right now," Pena said. "The only thing we heard is like a big slap. Like somebody slapped something on the wall. And when we came, the roof was already hanging."

With the power turned off and the inside of their home exposed to the elements, the Pena family says they need a place to live while their home is repaired.

"We don't know where we're going to go," Pena said. "This is a big problem, and it's not going to take two or three days."

Watch the video above for the full story.