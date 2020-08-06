Struck by back-to-back storms, Monte Alto residents worry about flooding

Monte Alto residents are recovering Monday after back-to-back floods.

Hurricane Hanna hit the rural community hard. Then, over the weekend, a storm flooded the area. About 4 inches of rain fell in just hours.

"Last year we got flooded really bad," said Yesenia Picon. "This year? Same thing happened."

Now they're concerned it'll rain again.

Workers from Hidalgo County Precinct 1 pumped out water on Monday morning. Residents, meanwhile, are cleaning up as best they can.

