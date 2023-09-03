Student loan payments resuming next month
Interest on student loans will start building up again on Friday, Sept. 1.
The interest build up comes ahead of payments on student loans being due in October.
This is the first time in three years that borrowers will have to make those payments.
Expect to get a bill with a payment amount and due date at least 21 days before your payment is due.
The pandemic related pause was a big financial relief for nearly 44 million borrowers.
Some students say their finances will be tight once those payments start back up.
You can find information about your student loans online.
