Student organizations hold annual dance for Valley children with special needs
Related Story
EDINBURG – Two student organizations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley opened their doors to special needs children.
It was for its annual Friendship Dance, an event intended for children with special needs in the Valley to come together and have fun.
Special needs children ages six to 18 had a blast on Friday at the event, benefiting university students in their future health careers.
Watch the video above for the full story.
News
EDINBURG – Two student organizations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley opened their doors to special needs children.... More >>
News Video
-
UPDATE: City officials name new Lyford police chief
-
New facial recognition cameras installed at Valley ports of entry
-
Cameron County officials speak to students on dating violence issues
-
Valley woman detained in Mexico during Christmas finally delivers gifts to migrants...
-
Student organizations hold annual dance for Valley children with special needs