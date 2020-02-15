x

Student organizations hold annual dance for Valley children with special needs

EDINBURG – Two student organizations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley opened their doors to special needs children.

It was for its annual Friendship Dance, an event intended for children with special needs in the Valley to come together and have fun.

Special needs children ages six to 18 had a blast on Friday at the event, benefiting university students in their future health careers.

Watch the video above for the full story.

