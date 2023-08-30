x

Students Fill Over 1K Sandbags For Hurricane Season

HARLINGEN - An Air Force J-ROTC program is helping Cameon County residents prepare for the upcoming hurricane season.

More than 80 students are packing sandbags at Harlingen South High School; so far only 1,500 bags have been filled.

The program will continue for the next few weeks.

The bags will be taken to storage to be readily available for the hurricane season starting in June.

