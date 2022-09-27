Students join Michelle Vallejo in block walk event
Related Story
Michelle Vallejo held a block walk event in McAllen Saturday morning.
Students joined Vallejo in knocking on doors and meeting voters.
Vallejo says the goal is to listen and encourage them to vote in November.
Vallejo also says young people will be important this election.
News
Michelle Vallejo held a block walk event in McAllen Saturday morning. Students joined Vallejo in knocking on doors and... More >>
News Video
-
Man's death under investigation in Mercedes
-
Cameron County Judge to address allegations made by Cameron County Sheriff
-
New partnership to expand Texas A&M train program
-
Lockdown issued at DHR Health in Edinburg following credible threat
-
Police: McAllen stabbing suspect believed to be in Tamaulipas, Mexico