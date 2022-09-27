x

Students join Michelle Vallejo in block walk event

Michelle Vallejo held a block walk event in McAllen Saturday morning.

Students joined Vallejo in knocking on doors and meeting voters.

Vallejo says the goal is to listen and encourage them to vote in November. 

Vallejo also says young people will be important this election. 

