x

Study Shows Number of Winter Texans Increasing in RGV

Related Story

WESLACO – A recent study shows more Winter Texans came to the Rio Grande Valley this year compared to previous years.

Experts say they are an essential part of the Valley’s economy.

A survey conducted at the University of Texas - Rio Grande Valley found their spending, in general, has been down since 2016.

KRGV’s Steven Sarabia explains the why their spending is down despite the increase.  

Watch the video above for the full story.

News
Study Shows Number of Winter Texans Increasing...
Study Shows Number of Winter Texans Increasing in RGV
WESLACO – A recent study shows more Winter Texans came to the Rio Grande Valley this year compared to previous... More >>
3 years ago Wednesday, May 30 2018 May 30, 2018 Wednesday, May 30, 2018 1:52:28 PM CDT May 30, 2018
Radar
7 Days