x

Su Clinica Familiar to receive $9M in funding

Related Story

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is giving Su Clinica Familiar more than $9 million in funding.

The funding comes from an initiative that was spearheaded by Congressman Vicente Gonzalez. The funding is for both Cameron and Willacy County residents, and services range from pediatrics and adult medicine to patient education and behavioral health and wellness.

Su Clinica has four locations in Cameron and Willacy counties, and they are expected to receive that money soon.

News
Su Clinica Familiar to receive $9M in...
Su Clinica Familiar to receive $9M in funding
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is giving Su Clinica Familiar more than $9 million in funding. ... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, February 19 2023 Feb 19, 2023 Sunday, February 19, 2023 12:55:00 PM CST February 19, 2023
Radar
7 Days