Substitute teachers in high demand amid pandemic

Substitute teachers are in high demand, and Valley schools are working hard to get them into classrooms as they continue to deal with COVID-19.

Chief Academic Officer for the Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District Rolando Rudy Trevino says they need subs now more than ever.

"We're honoring the time that our teachers sometimes request," Trevino said. "To deal with the pandemic or other personal reasons. So we are equipping ourselves with a lot more substitute teachers. We do know that there's a scarcity of teacher candidates."

Some Valley districts are offering higher compensation to help bring in more substitute teachers, even to those without a degree.

Watch the video above for the full story.