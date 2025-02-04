Sullivan City council holds first meeting since arrest of councilmember

Sullivan City Councilman Ruben Villalon was arrested after selling cocaine to an informant at a business he owned, according to documents obtained by Channel 5 News.

Villalon was arrested Friday and arraigned on charges of manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance, according to previous reports.

PREVIOUS STORY: Sullivan City councilmember arraigned on drug charges

An affidavit provided to Channel 5 News said Villalon’s arrest stems from an investigation that started in August 2024 when the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office received a tip of drugs being sold at a business owned by Villalon.

Surveillance was conducted at the business, identified as Ruben’s Tire Shop on 515 El Pinto Road in Sullivan City.

In October 2024, a confidential informant was given $20 to purchase cocaine at that location. According to the affidavit, the informant met with Villalon and gave him the money. Villalon then instructed another man to provide the informant with two baggies of cocaine weighing in at a combined 0.79 grams.

When Villalon was arrested on Friday, a total of 5.65 grams of cocaine was recovered at his home and at Ruben’s Tire Shop, a criminal complaint obtained by Channel 5 News said.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office also arrested Jose Alonso Galaviz on drug charges in connection with the investigation.

Ricardo Rodriguez, a customer at the tire shop when the arrest happened, was arrested on an unrelated aggravated assault charge.

Jail records indicate Villalon was released from custody on a $30,000 bond on Saturday.

Sullivan City Manager Richard Ozuna said Villalon is currently serving a four-year term and has two years left on that term.

"We are a municipal body and as far as we are concerned, he remains an elected official. We are watching the situation closely and have no further information to report at this time," Ozuna said.