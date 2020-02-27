Sullivan City mayor, partner charged with assault

EDINBURG – A Rio Grande Valley mayor and his partner were arrested for what authorities are calling a domestic situation.

The arrests are related to an event reported more than a week ago.

According to Sullivan City Police Chief Richard Ozuna, Mayor Leonel “Leo” Garcia and Evelyn Vela were booked after turning themselves in Tuesday afternoon. They are both facing charges of assault, a Class A misdemeanor.

On Feb. 16, a disturbance was reported in the early morning. By that afternoon, Garcia and Vela had filed charges against each other.

Each received a bond of $1,000 after their arraignment by Justice of the Peace Jerry Munoz.

Sullivan City police investigated with the assistance of the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office, for transparency purposes, according to Ozuna.

Garcia and Vela were taken to the Hidalgo County jail, where they will be booked and processed.

The police chief says Garcia retains his seat as mayor.