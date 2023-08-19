x

Sullivan City Passes New Electioneer Ordinance

SULLIVAN CITY – A new electioneer ordinance was passed Thursday night for Sullivan City.

The city manager says it will organize how city man power is used.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS is told this rule is a first for the city.

Campaigners will be limited to three political signs at election locations.        

