Sullivan City residents react to councilmember's arrest

Sullivan City Councilmember Place 4 Ruben Villalon is facing two drug charges, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office says his arrest is part of a long-term narcotics investigation.

Sullivan City resident Guadalupe Garcia says news of Villalon's arrest is disappointing.

"He gave us really good hope, so we trusted in him, but look at the end result," Garcia said.

Villalon's arrest by Hidalgo County Sheriff's deputies is part of what they call a long-term narcotics investigation.

UPDATE: Sullivan City councilmember arraigned on drug charges

The councilmember is not the only person scooped up by deputies on Friday.

After searching two properties on Bluebird Street and El Pinto Road, two others, identified as Jose Alonzo Galaviz and Ricardo Rodriguez, were also arrested.

"This is not good. Look at the example he is setting for the children," resident Maria Salinas said.

Villalon went before a judge and is facing a combined $200,000 bond for both charges.

So what happens next to Villalon's seat on the city council?

Sullivan City Manager Richard Ozuna said Villalon is currently serving a four-year term and has two years left on that term.

"We are a municipal body and as far as we are concerned, he remains an elected official. We are watching the situation closely and have no further information to report at this time," Ozuna said.

Ozuna says work will continue without disruption, but residents say they just want leaders they can trust.

