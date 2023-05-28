Sunday 10:30 Weather Update

Home
News
LIST: Memorial Day events in the RGV
In honor of Memorial Day, some Valley cities are honoring our fallen heroes with special services. Below is a list of some of these events....
Valley business seeing increase in sales due to Memorial Day weekend
A business at South Padre Island is reporting...
McAllen warehouse fire under investigation
The McAllen Fire Department is investigating a Sunday...
Heart of the Valley
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
Pump Patrol
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Saturday, May 27, 2023: Partly sunny with temperatures approaching 90°
Friday, May 26, 2023: Warm and humid with temperatures in the 90s
Thursday, May 25, 2023: Mostly sunny, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Alerts
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
Palmview and PSJA Both Fall in Regional Semis on Friday
6A Region IV Semifinal Game 2 - SA Johnson 4, PSJA 2 (Series tied 1-1) Game 3 - SA Johnson 8, PSJA 5 (Johnson...
San Benito Shuts Out Hornets To Advance To State Tourney
CORPUS CHRISTI -For third time in program history...
PSJA Sneaks Past Jaguars 5-4: Palmview Falls 4-2 to Rouse
6A Region IV Semifinal PSJA 5, SA...
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Zoo Guest: Petunio the guinea pig
Pet of the Week: Janel the Labrador-Golden Retriever mix
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Tren choca contra vehículo desatendido en Sebastian, dice la oficina del sheriff del condado Willacy
Una automovilista está siendo evaluada por paramédicos de EMS después de que un tren chocó contra su vehículo el domingo por la noche en el área...
¡Aquí Entre Nos!: Nuevo tráiler de la película ‘Barbie’, en cines este mes de julio
La nueva película de “Barbie” sigue robando los...
Distrito escolar de McAllen se prepara para lanzar programa de alimentos
A partir del 1 de junio, el distrito...
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Sunday 10:30 Weather Update
Radar
7 Days
News Video
LIST: Memorial Day events in the RGV
Valley business seeing increase in sales due to Memorial Day weekend
McAllen warehouse fire under investigation
PSJA ISD, city of Pharr to provide free broadband internet access to...
McAllen ISD launching summer food program
Sports Video
San Benito Moves on to State Tourney
Palmview vs Rouse
PSJA Falls in Regional Semis to SA Johnson
PSJA Wins Game One over Jaguars
Lady Hounds One Win Away From State