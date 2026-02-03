x

Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026: Mostly cloudy, temps in the 60s

Related Story

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

News
Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026: Mostly cloudy, temps...
Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026: Mostly cloudy, temps in the 60s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, February 01 2026 Feb 1, 2026 Sunday, February 01, 2026 9:53:00 AM CST February 01, 2026
Radar
7 Days