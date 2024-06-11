Sunday, June 9, 2024: Hot and muggy, temps in the 100s
Related Story
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.
News
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can... More >>
News Video
-
Fort Ringgold in Rio Grande City on list of most-at-risk historical sites...
-
Mercedes family receives new home through affordable housing program
-
Former Rio Grande City commissioners contest election recount results
-
Pump Patrol: Monday, June 10, 2024
-
RGV Hispanic Chamber holds first ever men's conference and expo