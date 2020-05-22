Sunday's Weather 10 p.m.

Home
News
Hidalgo County surpasses 8,000 tested for coronavirus, announces 10 more cases
Hidalgo County announces 10 more residents on Friday tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the county’s total to 482. Those among the new cases were...
Rio Grande Valley businessman pleads guilty to wire fraud in Weslaco hotel bribery case
A prominent Rio Grande Valley businessman pleaded guilty...
Brownsville car dealership partners with Salvation Army to give back to community
On Friday, the make, model and year of...
Additional Links
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
5 On Your Side
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
Texas Headlines
National News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
Pump Patrol
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Guns, lies and fear in the Rio Grande Valley
HARLINGEN – Federal agents say they’re seeing a spike in straw purchases in the Rio Grande Valley. An AK-47 is a very common weapon people...
SPECIAL REPORT: HIV in the Rio Grande Valley
WESLACO – The federal government is proposing a...
Gun Expert Explains Repercussions of Falsifying Federal Weapons Sales Form
MCALLEN – A former McAllen gun store manager...
Weather
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Radio
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Sports
Jose Meza Promoted To Head Football Coach In Progreso
PROGRESO - Coming off two straight playoff trips, the Red Ants have a new football coach. The Progreso school district recently promoted special teams coordinator...
Rio Hondo's Villarreal Commits To Central Methodist
RIO HONDO - Another Valley athlete is going...
Valley Cheer Elite Is Back In Business
EDINBURG - Valley Cheer Elite is back in...
Additional Links
High School Football
This Week's schedule
Two-A-Day Tours
Gridiron Heroes
Pumped Up
Dave's Dozen
Send A Sports Tip
Drumline of the Week
Sports Staff
Programming
KRGV Live Streaming Channels
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
MeTV
Community
Whataburger giving couples chance to win a ‘Whatawedding’ on Valentine’s Day
WESLACO – What would your ideal wedding be like? At a church or chapel? Outdoors by a lake or wine vineyard? How about considering having your...
DHR Health to Host Free Community Health Fair
DHR Health (DHR) announces its 14 th...
WATCH LIVE: McAllen Holiday Parade
The McAllen Holiday Parade will kickoff at...
Additional Links
Heart of the Valley: Feeding the RGV
Senior Salute 2020
KRGVida Community Calendar
Con Mi Gente
Inside The Valley
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Community News
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Request for PSA
Request for Talent Appearance
Somos Noticias
Condado Hidalgo confirma 10 casos más de coronavirus, un total de 482
El condado Hidalgo informó el viernes que 10 personas más dieron positivo al coronavirus, con un total de casos confirmados de 482. Los nuevos casos...
Gobernador Abbott advierte a tejanos que no bajen la guardia ante el coronavirus
Con la reapertura de bares, boliches y otros...
Trump considera “esenciales” a iglesias y pide su reapertura
Por JILL COLVIN y ZEKE MILLER WASHINGTON...
Additional Links
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Saludo Senior 2020
Clima
Enviar una pregunta del clima
KRGV 5.2 Somos El Valle Live Stream
Somos El Valle
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
5 On Your Side
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
Texas Headlines
National News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
Pump Patrol
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Investigations
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Radio
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Sports
High School Football
This Week's schedule
Two-A-Day Tours
Gridiron Heroes
Pumped Up
Dave's Dozen
Send A Sports Tip
Drumline of the Week
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
MeTV
Community
Heart of the Valley: Feeding the RGV
Senior Salute 2020
KRGVida Community Calendar
Con Mi Gente
Inside The Valley
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Community News
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Request for PSA
Request for Talent Appearance
Somos Noticias
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Saludo Senior 2020
Clima
Enviar una pregunta del clima
KRGV 5.2 Somos El Valle Live Stream
Somos El Valle
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
Sunday's Weather 10 p.m.
Share:
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
Radar
7 Days
News Video
Valley Made, Local Strong: D'Pizza Joint
Brownsville car dealership partners with Salvation Army to give back to community
Gov. Greg Abbott Interview
Cameron County Cocaine Bust Update
Surgeons at McAllen hospital using special 'robot' to limit contact with patients
Sports Video
Jose Meza Promoted To Head Football Coach In Progreso
Rio Hondo's Villarreal Commits To Central Methodist
Valley Cheer Elite Is Back In Business
Lasara Senior Tres Rodriguez Signs With Lubbock Christian
Pioneer's Boyle Headed To UT-Dallas