Sunny Glen Children's Home hosting 3rd annual TopGolf classic
Related Story
Back for another round, the Third Annual FORE! The Kids Topgolf Classic raises funds for foster children in the Rio Grande Valley and Sunny Glen Children's Home, the organization said.
The event is set for Thursday, Feb. 28. Click here for more details.
News
Back for another round, the Third Annual FORE! The Kids Topgolf Classic raises funds for foster children in the Rio... More >>
Sports Video
-
Edinburg defeats PSJA to lock up playoff spot
-
UTRGV secures blowout win over Lamar in battle of top-ranked SLC teams
-
Progreso boys soccer forfeits four games due to ineligible player
-
PSJA's Julianna Guajardo signs with St. Mary's volleyball
-
Ava Aragon's climb to #1 ranking in Texas wrestling