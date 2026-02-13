x

Sunny Glen Children's Home hosting 3rd annual TopGolf classic

By: Jose De Leon III

Related Story

Back for another round, the Third Annual FORE! The Kids Topgolf Classic raises funds for foster children in the Rio Grande Valley and Sunny Glen Children's Home, the organization said.

The event is set for Thursday, Feb. 28. Click here for more details.

News
Sunny Glen Children's Home hosting 3rd annual...
Sunny Glen Children's Home hosting 3rd annual TopGolf classic
Back for another round, the Third Annual FORE! The Kids Topgolf Classic raises funds for foster children in the Rio... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, February 11 2026 Feb 11, 2026 Wednesday, February 11, 2026 5:03:00 PM CST February 11, 2026
Radar
7 Days