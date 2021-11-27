Sunrise Mall in Brownsville expecting Black Friday shoppers

The Sunrise Mall in Brownsville is expecting a big crowd of local and Mexican shoppers on Black Friday, and are preparing for the biggest shopping day of the year.

Susie Torres, Sunrise Mall’s senior marketing director, said they have already seen an increase in shoppers over the past few months, thanks to different sales such as back to school shopping that has returned their traffic to pre-pandemic levels.

“We’re expecting that as a good indicator that we’re going to have a very successful Black Friday and holiday season,” Torres said.

A look at the stores at the Sunrise Mall, and what they have in stock, can be found online.

